Labour Party accuses INEC officials of manipulating and manufacturing results





The Labour Party has accused officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission of manipulating and manufacturing results in states across the country particularly Lagos, Edo, Rivers and Imo.

The party’s national chairman, Julius Abure who addressed reporters in Abuja, decried the violence metted out on Labour Party supporters. Abure asked INEC to cancel the “manufactured” presidential results.

Labour Party also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to keep his word of ensuring the 2023 elections are free fair and credible. The party further stated that they will only accept “true results” obtained at the polling units.