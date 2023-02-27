”Lie from the pit of hell”- Gov Wike denies moving around with soldiers to intimidate voters during elections

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has denied allegations that he moved around with soldiers to intimidate and cause disruption during last Saturday, February 25, Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.
In a statement released by the State Commissioner for Information, Chris Finebone, Governor Wike said the allegations that he was involved in electoral misconduct during the election are just the wicked imagination of failed evil doers.
“Let it be clearly stated that after Gov. Wike and his wife managed to cast their vote last Saturday, they quietly returned to their home and never stepped out for the rest of the day. It was, therefore, surprising that the same individuals who, for reasons best known to them, decided to lie against the governor, have gone ahead to raise false accusations suggesting that Gov. Wike moved about with soldiers intimidating people and influencing voting and collation of votes. This is, indeed, a lie taken from the very abyss…
