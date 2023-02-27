Orji Kalu wins Abia North Senate Seat





Chief Whip of the Senate and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial election in Abia North District, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu has been declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Kalu, a two-term Governor of Abia state polled a total of 30,805 votes to defeat Nnamdi Iroh of the Labour Party, who polled 27,540 votes, and another strong contender, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 15, 175 votes

Declaring the result at the Ohafia collation centre, INEC Returning Officer for Abia-North Mr Chinedu Nnamdi declared Senator Kalu the winner.