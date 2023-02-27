There is no need for violence, it is not part of our culture

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for calm in Lagos, following reports of alleged attacks in the state.
The Governor in a statement released by his aide, Jubril Gawat, stated that there is no need for violence as it is not part of the Lagos culture. Sanwo-Olu who urged residents of the state to go about their activities without any fear, further disclosed that law enforcement agencies have been asked to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.
The statement read;
We have got reports of friction in some parts of Lagos this morning. All is calm now. There is no need for violence, which is not part of our culture. I urge all Lagosians to go about their businesses without any fear of harassment.
Law enforcement agencies have been asked to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in any part of the state
I have been your Governor for almost four years, promoting harmony and friendship across ethnic and religious lines without any…
Source: Linda Ikeji