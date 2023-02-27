There is no need for violence, it is not part of our culture





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for calm in Lagos, following reports of alleged attacks in the state.

The Governor in a statement released by his aide, Jubril Gawat, stated that there is no need for violence as it is not part of the Lagos culture. Sanwo-Olu who urged residents of the state to go about their activities without any fear, further disclosed that law enforcement agencies have been asked to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.

The statement read;