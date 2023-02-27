This collation cannot continue – Dino Melaye stages protest at National Collation Center (video)





Politician Dino Melaye staged a protest at National Collation Center in Abuja this afternoon, February 27.

Dino who is the party agent for PDP had asked the Chairman of INEC, Yakubu Mahmood, to allow the results from the states recorded at the state collation centers be projected on one of the screens in the center so party agents present can compare with what the Resident Electoral Commissioners from each state are presenting.

His request was however ignored by the chairman who opined that if there are any discrepancies in the results, party agents at the state levels should have made their objections known then.

Dino then proposed that party agents should be made to declare that the results they are declaring are tallying with what has been uploaded on the INEC server.

When his proposal was not accepted by the INEC chairman, Dino began to shout asking for the collation exercise to be suspended until the Collation officers are made to say his proposed declaration.

Watch a…