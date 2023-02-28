APGA chairman and Governor Soludo frustrated me





Presidential candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Peter Umeadi, has accused the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Victor Oye, and Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo of frustrating his ambition.

Umeadi who addressed journalists, said he did not receive any form of support or encouragement from the duo, including funds. He stated that his achievements throughout the electioneering period were by personal efforts.

The APGA presidential candidate further disclosed that while he enjoyed support from local government chairmen of the party, they got disappointed for what he called the unfair treatment meted out to him by Soludo and Oye.

He said;