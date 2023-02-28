I don’t owe anybody. Everyone should ‘getat’





Singer BurnaBoy has said Nigerians criticizing him for not being involved in the current electoral process should get lost.

In a post shared on his Instastories, BurnaBoy averred that he has never benefited from the government and that all the good he does for the country is from his heart, pocket, time and emotion and not in anway for social media validations.

The singer has been receiving heat from some Nigerians for not speaking up during and after the elections and also not going out to cast his vote.

