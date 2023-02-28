Kaduna train attack hostage, Sadiq Ango wins Federal Constituency seat

One of the freed hostages of the Abuja-Kaduna train terrorist attack, Sadiq Ango-Abdullahi, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency of Kaduna state with 33,616 votes.

Sadiq, the son of Professor Ango Abdullahi, Convener of the Northern Elder’s Forum, and late Hajiya Aisha, “Mama Taraba”, former Minister of Women Affairs, was released by the terrorists on Saturday, July 9, 2022 after three months in captivity.

The Returning Officer, Dr Hashim Suleiman of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, announced the result in Zaria.

He declared Ango-Abdullahi winner of the election having defeated a four-term member representing the area, Malam Garba-Datti Mohammed of the All Progressive Congress, APC, who polled 31,737 votes.