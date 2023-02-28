Labour party chairman in Rivers state contests the state presidential election results presented from Obio-Akpor local government area that made Tinubu win (video)





The chairman of Labour party in Rivers state, Dienye Pepple, caused a scene at the state collation center today February 2 when he vehemently opposed the results presented from Obio-Akpor local government area.

In the results collated by INEC, Tinubu of the APC won with a total of 231, 593 to beat Labour Party’s Peter Obi. Mr. Obi was in a slight lead until Obio-Akpor local government results were announced, giving Tinubu a drastic lift which led to his victory.

The state governor, Nyesom Wike, is from Obio-Akpor local government area.

Pepple said the Labour party does not accept the results.

Watch a video of him opposing the results below…

