Natasha Akpoti loses Kogi central senatorial seat to APC candidate





Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost the Kogi central senatorial district election she contested in last Saturday, to Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Rotimi Ajayi, INEC returning officer for Kogi central senatorial district, announced the result on Tuesday, February 28, in Okene area of the state.

Ajayi said Sadiku-Ohere garnered 52,132 votes to beat Natasha who had 51,763 votes.

The announcement is coming after Akpoti-Uduaghan accused the Kogi government of trying to disenfranchise voters in the state by carrying out a road excavation around Ihima, Okehi LGA of the state before the election.

Kogi government however denied the allegation, claiming the excavation was a security measure.