Nigerians stage protest in Abuja over last Saturday’s elections (video)





A group of Nigerians staged a peaceful protest in Abuja, the Nation’s capital over the outcome of the Saturday, February 25, Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The protesters condemned INEC for failing to keep its promise of using the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System BVAS to transmit the results collated during the elections, The electoral body had promised before the elections that the results from polling units will be uploaded immediately to its central server, iRev, for quick collation of the results. However during the election, the BVAS were said not have been working and the results were collated manually. This has caused many to doubt the authenticity of the results being released by the electoral group.

The protesters demanded the INEC chairman to fulfill his promise of conducting an electoral exercise that is transparent and open.

Watch videos of the protesters below…