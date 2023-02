The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of last Saturday, February 25, presidential election in Imo state.

The final results by INEC shows Obi polled a total of 352, 904 votes to beat his main rival Bola Tinubu of the APC who secured 66, 171 votes. Coming third in the polls is PDP’s Atiku Abubakar who polled 30, 044 while NNPP’s Rabiu Kwankwaso polled 1,536 votes.