“You think I’m a social media actress?” Toyin Abraham replies critics who said they won’t watch her movies because of her political affiliations





Toyin Abraham has responded to followers threatening to cancel her because of her political affiliations.

The actress has been persecuted for supporting the APC political candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On Twitter, a follower told her that if she releases a movie in the future, she would watch it alone.

Toyin replied: “You think I’m a social media actress or I got my fame from social media. Omoh, I’m grassroot to the core and you see those ones, they are loyal to the core cos they respect people’s choice and they know I have right to choose whoever I want.”