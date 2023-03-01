Call and concede to Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has called on Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to concede to Bola Tinubu.
Adebayo made the call following calls made by the LP and PDP for INEC to cancel the election and also ask the chairman of INEC to step aside.
Reacting via his Twitter handle, Adebayo, said Atiku and Obi should show they love Nigeria by conceding to Tinubu.
He wrote;
“Chinua Achebe was right that leadership is the problem of Nigeria. Where are the true leaders? Same drama every election year is not progress. @GEJonathan saved us in 2015. It is now time for @atiku and @PeterObi to show that they love Nigeria. Time to call @officialABAT is now
I have more grievances than all the presidential candidates combined. I’m least satisfied with the results. I am dissatisfied with the choice of the electorate. It is the prerogatives of the people to make unwise choices but the…
Source: Linda Ikeji