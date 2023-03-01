Call and concede to Tinubu





The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has called on Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to concede to Bola Tinubu.

Adebayo made the call following calls made by the LP and PDP for INEC to cancel the election and also ask the chairman of INEC to step aside.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, Adebayo, said Atiku and Obi should show they love Nigeria by conceding to Tinubu.

He wrote;