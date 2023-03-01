Ed Sheeran says wife was diagnosed with tumour while pregnant as he discusses his depression





Ed Sheeran has revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumor when she was pregnant with their second child.

In a diary entry which Sheeran shared on Twitter on Wednesday, March 1, to announce his new album, the British singer-songwriter said a series of events at the beginning of last year changed his life, mental health and the way he views music and art.

He wrote: “Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route for treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter.

Jamal Edwards, a music entrepreneur, died in Feb. 2022, at the age of 31. His last Instagram post was a birthday message to his “brother” Ed Sheeran.

Also, Ed Sheeran was accused of plagiarism by artist Sami Switch and the case went to court. Sheeran won the case in 2022.

Ed Sheeran wrote: “I was spiralling through fear, depression…