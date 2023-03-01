Governor Ikpeazu loses senatorial election to Abaribe





Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has defeated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in the race for the Abia South Senatorial District seat.

The former senate minority leader who contested on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) platform, defeated Ikpeazu who ran on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

Abaribe was declared winner in Aba on Tuesday, February 28, by the returning officer for the election Prof. Georgina Ugwuanyi.

Abaribe polled a total of 49,693 votes to defeat his closest rivals and the candidate of the Labour Party Mr Chinedu Onyeizu, who got 43,903 votes. Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party came third with 28,422 votes.