INEC results: Tinubu wins Borno state

I said it earlier last year that Obi should have not left Pdp,imagine if he was Atiku’s Vice,they should have won Lagos,Abuja and south east together there by getting over 12 million vote to win Tinubu,this will give Obi 8 years experience as Vice President and then becomes the president After Atiku’s 8 years,now he have destroyed his chances and Atiku’s chances simultaneously,in 8 years time Obi will have Soludo,Osibanjo and northern candidate to contend with,anything can happen.

