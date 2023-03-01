It’s actually my turn – President-elect Bola Tinubu says in his acceptance speech after INEC declared him winner of the presidential polls

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has delivered his acceptance speech after INEC declared him the winner of Saturday, February 25 presidential election.

Tinubu said;

“It’s actually my turn. am profoundly humbled to serve as the 16th President of our beloved country. This is a shining moment in the life of any man and an affirmation of our democratic existence;

I take this opportunity to appeal to my fellow contestants to let us team up together. It is the only nation we have. It is one country and we must build together,”