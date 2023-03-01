Jilted lover brutally murders his former girlfriend, stabs her 16 times outside her office in broad daylight





A 28-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 25-year-old estranged lover more than 16 times in full public view outside her office in east Bengaluru, India on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Police have identified the victim as Leela Pavithra Nalamati from Kakinada, AP. She was an employee of Omega Healthcare Management Services Private Limited in Murugeshpalya.

The accused, Dinakar Banala, from Srikakulam, Andhra, is also a healthcare worker at a company in Domlur.

Police from Jeevan Bhima Nagar rushed to the spot and arrested Dinakar.

CP (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said the murder took place around 7.30pm, outside the victim’s office.

“Preliminary investigation revealed Dinakar and Leela fell in love five years ago and decided to get married. But the girl’s family was not ready for the wedding because the groom belonged to a different caste,” the police officer said.

“Leela then informed Dinakar that her family would not agree to their marriage and she would have to abide by…