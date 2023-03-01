Kano man to be given 30 strokes of the cane as he bags six months jail sentence for stealing fans





A 20-year-old man, Murtala Halliru, was on Tuesday, February 28, sentenced to six months in a correctional centre after being convicted for stealing 13 ceiling fans by a Kano Shari’a Court.

The defendant reportedly committed the offence on February 23, at Kano State Polytechnic. It was gathered that the Chief Security Officer of the polytechnic, Sani Suleiman, arrested the defendant in possession of two ceiling fans on his bicycle valued at N8,000.

The prosecution counsel, Aliyu Abideen said;

“During the course of the investigation, the defendant confessed to having stolen 11 ceiling fans valued at N44,000 from the said polytechnic.”

Halliru, who lives at Gwammaja Quarters, Kano, was convicted on a count charge of theft after he pleaded guilty. Asides from being handed a six months imprisonment sentence without the option of a fine by Justice Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, he would also be given 30 strokes of the cane.

The convict will also pay the sum of N44,000 as…