Killers of Ebonyi monarch are looking for his children

The gunmen who killed the traditional ruler of Umuezekoha community in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Ezeogo Igboke Ewa, State, are allegedly targeting his children.

The monarch, who was the Chairman of the Ezza North Traditional Rulers Council in the state was shot dead by gunmen suspected to be political thugs on Monday night.

The Governor of the state, David Umahi, who confirmed the development during a press conference at the New Government House, Centenary City, Abakaliki, said the deceased son informed him of the incident while speaking from his hideout.

“The son called me from where he was hiding and said gunmen had killed his father and were also looking for his children. I had to immediately send the police, the Army and the men from the Department of State Services to take over their compound and rescue them,” the governor said.

“I tried to ask questions about him and he said his father was supporting the candidate of a particular party…