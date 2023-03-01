Police denies reports of arrests of BVAS syndicate in Abuja, says persons found with the machines have been identified as INEC engineers





The Nigeria Police Force has denied reports of arresting some persons for being in possession of BVAS machines in the Maitama area of Abuja.

AriseTV had reported that those arrested were helping police in their investigations.

However, in a statement released, the spokesperson of the police force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the Force ‘’wishes to debunk, in strong terms, the trending news in the media confirming the arrest of some individuals in Maitama, Abuja, with electoral materials and some Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines, by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.”

Adejobi said operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), acting on a tip from residents of an area in Maitama who reported suspicious activities, visited the location, interviewed the occupants, and conducted a search on the house.