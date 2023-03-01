Rapper Travis Scott named as a suspect following alleged assualt at NYSC nightclub





American rapper, Travis Scott, has been named as a suspect following an alleged assault at an NYC nightclub.

The Astroworld rapper, 30, allegedly punched a sound engineer and caused $12,000 worth of damage at the Midtown Manhattan nightclub Nebula early Wednesday morning, March 1.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed the incident to Yahoo Entertainment without identifying Scott as the alleged suspect, saying that an alleged assault took place at that location at 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

The NYPD spokesperson said it stemmed from a “verbal dispute” between Scott and a 52-year-old which “escalated into a physical altercation.” The victim was allegedly “punched in the face” and the aggressor “then damaged an audio speaker and video screen causing about $12,000 in equipment damages. The investigation is ongoing.”

NBC News confirmed with NYPD sources that Scott— real name Jacques Webster — was being sought after allegedly punching the victim with a closed fist on the left side of…