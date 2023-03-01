“The enemy within” Chioma Chukwuka hits back at Georgina Onuoha after she accused her of hypocrisy (video)

By
Headliners
-
1


IMG 20230301 000620 1677625644

Chioma Chukwuka has reacted after being called out by her colleague Georgina Onuoha for hypocrisy. 

 

Recall that on Saturday, Feb. 25, Chioma released a video from her polling unit to show thugs attacking her and other voters. The actress cried out as she condemned the election violence she witnessed. 

Georgina then took to her page to commend Chioma for speaking out. However, she reminded her that 4 years ago, when she (Georgina) was using her page to call out the election violence experienced at the time, Chioma sent her a message telling her to stop causing tension with her posts. 

Chioma finally responded today. In a video, she narrated what happened between her and Georgina. 

Chioma also released screenshots of the chat between her and Georgina 4 years ago. 

See below.

 

20230228 230100 1677625271
Screenshot 20230228 231101 Instagram 1677625298
Screenshot 20230228 195932 Instagram 1677625333
Screenshot 20230228 200014 Instagram 1677625361
Screenshot 20230228 200039 Instagram 1677625387
Screenshot 20230228 200047 Instagram 1677625405
Screenshot 20230228 200056 Instagram 1677625446
Screenshot 20230228 200105 Instagram 1677625460
Screenshot 20230228 200114 Instagram 1677625476
Screenshot 20230228 200123 Instagram 1677625493
Screenshot 20230228 200133 Instagram 1677625509

 

Watch Chioma’s videos below.

 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR