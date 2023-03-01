“The enemy within” Chioma Chukwuka hits back at Georgina Onuoha after she accused her of hypocrisy (video)





Chioma Chukwuka has reacted after being called out by her colleague Georgina Onuoha for hypocrisy.

Recall that on Saturday, Feb. 25, Chioma released a video from her polling unit to show thugs attacking her and other voters. The actress cried out as she condemned the election violence she witnessed.

Georgina then took to her page to commend Chioma for speaking out. However, she reminded her that 4 years ago, when she (Georgina) was using her page to call out the election violence experienced at the time, Chioma sent her a message telling her to stop causing tension with her posts.

Chioma finally responded today. In a video, she narrated what happened between her and Georgina.

Chioma also released screenshots of the chat between her and Georgina 4 years ago.

See below.

Watch Chioma’s videos below.