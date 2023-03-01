Reno Omokri is of the opinion that the only reason INEC declared Bola Tinubu as the president-elect is because the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour party counterpart, Peter Obi, did not work together.
In a post shared on his Instagram page, Reno said if they had worked together, they would have successfully defeated Tinubu in the polls.
Posting the screenshot above, Reno wrote;
‘’Some will complain of rigging. Others will blame voter suppression. But the ONLY reason INEC declared Tinubu President-elect is because Atiku and Obi didn’t work together. Together they had 13, 086, 053 votes. Together, they would have won! This is what I told Peter Obi last June when we spoke. Peter Obi did not fatally injure Tinubu. Rather, he played into Tinubu’s hands. The man who convinced him to leave the PDP works for Tinubu. Tinubu used Obi the way Clinton used Ross Perot to defeat President George H. W. Bush in 19922. Unfortunately, people warned him were seen…
