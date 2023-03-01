The only reason INEC declared Tinubu President-elect is because Atiku and Obi didn’t work together





Reno Omokri is of the opinion that the only reason INEC declared Bola Tinubu as the president-elect is because the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour party counterpart, Peter Obi, did not work together.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Reno said if they had worked together, they would have successfully defeated Tinubu in the polls.

Posting the screenshot above, Reno wrote;