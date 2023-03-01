“This needs to be treated with the utmost concern” Scientists warn as bird flu mutates to infect people





A bird flu strain has evolved to better infect human cells in a worrying sign.

Scientists on the ground who made the discovery said the finding “needs to be treated with the utmost concern”.

The bird flu strain known as H5N1 claimed the life of a schoolgirl in Cambodia last week.

Scientists said that there were “some indications” the virus had already “gone through” a human and picked up the new mutations before infecting the girl.

The 11-year-old girl, from Prey Veng province, became the first victim of H5N1 in 2023. Her father has also tested positive for the virus but has not developed symptoms.

Dr Erik Karlsson, who led the team at the Pasteur Institute of Cambodia that decoded the genetic sequence of the girl’s virus, warned that it differed from that taken from birds.

He told Sky News: “There are some indications that this virus has gone through a human.

“Any time these viruses get into a new host they’ll have certain changes that allow them to…