Akwa Ibom prophet sentenced to 21 years imprisonment for raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter



The Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Okoita, Ibiono Ibom local government, has sentenced a Prophet, Anwana Peter Essien, to 21 years in prison for raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter.

The 37-year-old prophet was convicted of raping the JSS One student on August 9, 2019.

The incident happened when the victim and her younger sister were brought by their mother to spend the with their stepfather in his house at Itiam Street, Uyo,

The convict, an indigene of Afaha Ise in Ibiono Ibom, confessed during his evidence that a demon ‘pushed’ him in the midnight to forcefully have intercourse with the minor.

“I know the victim of this case. She is my wife’s daughter. In the month of August, 2019, she came to my house at Itiam Street, Uyo. I gave her food and she ate then after eating, I told her to remove her clothes but she refused,” he said.

“I forced her and removed her clothes. I was the one that used my hand and removed my penis and forcefully inserted into her…