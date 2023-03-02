Autopsy revealed my daughter died of electrocution





Mrs Blessing Adeniran, the mother of a 12-year-old student of Chrisland High School in Ikeja, Lagos state, Desola Whitney Adeniran, who died while attending the school’s Interhouse sports held at the Agege Stadium on February 9, has stated that the result from the autopsy conducted on her daughter revealed she died of electrocution.

Recall that in a video posted online on February 11 , the distraught mum said she was at the event to watch her daughter participate, but became worried when she didn’t see her daughter during the match past as well as other sporting events. Mrs. Adeniran said she decided to go where the students were all kept to check on her child, and when she got there, she was told by a male student that a certain Whitney fainted and had been rushed to the hospital.

Whitney’s mother said her daughter was not ill prior to the inter-house sports day and when she asked the doctor at the hospital the cause of her daughter’s death, the doctor said it appears to…