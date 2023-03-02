House of Reps majority leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa, remanded in prison over alleged murder (video)





House of Representatives majority leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa has been remanded in prison over alleged murder and arson.

Police authorities confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, March 1, stating that Doguwa was apprehended at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

According to reports, the APC lawmaker is suspected of leading an attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in his constituency, which resulted in the death of six people. It was alleged that the INEC official declared Doguwa the winner of the election at gunpoint.

After being arraigned before Court 58 of the Magistrate’s Court in Nomansland area of Kano state metropolis on Wednesday evening, the magistrate, Ibrahim Mansur Yola, gave the remand order after the First Information Report was read. He thereafter adjourned the matter to March 7.

Here’s a video of Doguwa being taken away to prison below…