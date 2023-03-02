JAMB dismisses two staff for misconduct

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has dismissed two of its staff for gross misconduct.

The Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of the board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, gave names of the dismissed staff as Bilyaminu Ishaku and Andrew Anebi Candidus, from its Makurdi, Benue State office.

The statement accused the dismissed staff of document forgery.

The board noted that their dismissal took effect from 27th February 2023.

“Sequel to your appearance before the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee and the subsequent recommendations of the committee, I am directed to convey to you the approval of the Honourable Minister of Education of your dismissal from the service of the Board from 27th February 2023 for serious misconduct,” the statement read in part.

According to the statement, the dismissal was in line with the Public Service Rule 030401, which defined serious misconduct as a “specific act of…