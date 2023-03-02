Lagos commisioner of police meets Falz, Macaroni and others over security concerns ahead of governorship election

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, on Wednesday, March 1, hosted some critical stakeholders in the state including rapper Folarin Falana also known as Falz and skit maker, Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni.
Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the meeting which was held at the command headquarters was convened to address security concerns within the state.
The statement read;
“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, today convened a meeting of political parties, traditional rulers, religious/youth/market leaders, media influencers and other opinion moulders at the POWA Hall of the Command Headquarters, Ikeja Lagos.
“The meeting which was convened to address security concerns within the state following the Presidential Election and in view of the coming Gubernatorial Election provided the opportunity for Lagosians to ventilate their concerns, point out areas of security needs and recommend…
Source: Linda Ikeji