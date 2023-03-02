Lagos commisioner of police meets Falz, Macaroni and others over security concerns ahead of governorship election





Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, on Wednesday, March 1, hosted some critical stakeholders in the state including rapper Folarin Falana also known as Falz and skit maker, Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the meeting which was held at the command headquarters was convened to address security concerns within the state.

The statement read;