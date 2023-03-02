Ohaneze Ndigbo rejects result of presidential election, says it will be challenged in court





The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has rejected the results of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election, declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

On Wednesday, March 1, INEC declared Tinubu as the winner of the election.

In a statement released, the National Vice President of the organization, Damian Okeke-Ogene, said the results released were marred by “monumental irregularities” and the failure of the commission to follow its guidelines in conducting the election. He urged Nigerians to remain calm, adding that the last might not have been heard of the 2023 presidential election.