Police seize 800-year-old mummified human from man who claimed it was his ‘girlfriend’ and even slept with it in his bed (photos)

Authorities in Peru have seized a mummified human between 600 and 800 years old from a man who claimed it was his ‘girlfriend’.

Julio Cesar Bermejo, 26, a former food delivery man, claimed to have had the mummy at his home for three decades and even slept with it in his bed.

‘At home, she’s in my room, she sleeps with me. I take care of her,’ he said in a video that went viral on social media.

Bermejo was arrested at the Mantaro viewpoint in the Peruvian city of Puno. He will remain in detention while investigators look into the case, a government official told AFP on Tuesday.

Local resident Jhan commented: ‘In which virtual store do you buy these things?’, while Gabriela joked: ‘My mummy order hasn’t arrived, what should I do next?’

Another, Juan Carlos, said: ‘So he can’t take his mummy out for a walk anymore?’

Bermejo told local media that the mummy – who he called ‘Juanita’ and referred to as ‘she’ – was ‘like my spiritual girlfriend’ even though the remains once…