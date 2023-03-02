Pregnant Kate Ferdinand and husband Rio Ferdinand announce the gender of their second child





Kate Ferdinand and Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand are expecting a baby girl.

The former TOWIE star, 31, who announced she is expecting her second child with the ex-footballer, 44, in January, said they are excited as they prepare to welcome a daughter.

Kate married footballer Rio in 2019, already share son Cree, two, together, and she is step-mum to Rio’s three children Lorenz, 16, Tate, 14, and Tia, 11.

The family recently threw a gender reveal but Rio revealed it all went wrong after Kate ended up choking on a cupcake.

The reality star, who said both parents and Lorenz had guessed the sex correctly before knowing, said: ‘It’s a girl guys – we are so excited we’re having a girl.

‘We both guessed the same. Lorenz guessed that.’

Rio, announcing the news alongside Kate on her Blended podcast, said: ‘I knew it was a girl but I actually wanted a girl. I wanted boys at the beginning. I wanted Cree to be a boy.

‘That’s me, I’m done now, five.’

The couple told…