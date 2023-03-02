Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill guard and six others in Benue communities

Suspected Fulani herders launched separate attacks on two communities in Benue State, killing seven people including a Commander of the State Community Guard.

The armed herders were said to have attacked Tse Fela in Mbabuande and Tse Akyegh in Ikaaghev Council Ward of Gwer West local government of the state around 3pm on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

This came barely two days after some armed herders invaded Tse-Lgar, Tse Magu and Tse Dudu in Guma local government where they killed 13 people.

It was gathered that the herders who invaded the two communities in Gwer West simultaneously killed seven people and destroyed food banks.

According to a native who identified himself as Terna said, “members of the two communities had noticed movement of strange people around the area and raised the alarm which made some people to escape.

Unfortunately, some people were trapped by the killers and they were killed.

Also confirming the attacks, the district head of Ikaaghev, Chief…