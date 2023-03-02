Tecno’s Heartwarming Valentine’s Day Initiative Touches The Heart of Many





Love is a complex emotion that can take on many different forms. It is not always the romanticized version portrayed in movies and books but can manifest unexpectedly. Love can be a selfless act of kindness towards others without expecting anything in return. This is precisely what TECNO demonstrated during the Special Valentine Promo.

TECNO’s grand gesture of love during this season is proof that expression of love is not limited to romantic gestures but extends to members of the underprivileged in the community and also people who, by their acts of kindness, have inspired society. So, the promotion that began with online nominations soon grew into an incredible display of love that touched the hearts of many. Despite the current hardships faced by Nigerian society, TECNO was determined to spread joy and happiness by giving back to the community. This act of love was much needed, and its impact was immeasurable. Despite the current hardships faced by Nigerian society, TECNO…