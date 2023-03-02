Tinubu, Shettima present their Certificates of Return to President Buhari (photos)





President Buhari on Wednesday night, March 1, received President-elect Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima in his Daura country home, Katsina State.

The duo were in Daura to present their certificates of return to President Buhari.

They were accompanied by members of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari’s guests were on a “thank you visit” to the President after the party’s victory at last Saturday’s presidential election.

The certificates were handed over to them by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.