Bola Tinubu receives his Certificate of Return as President-elect (photos/video)





The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday, March 1, presented the Certificate of Return to the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

The certificate was presented to Tinubu by the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Also presented with his own Certificate of Return was his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The presentation came a few hours after Tinubu was declared the winner of the Saturday, February 25 poll, garnering 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who scored 6,984,520.

Watch the video below…

<blockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpQBv0vAFF7/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”14″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0;…