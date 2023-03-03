Court jails father for raping his 14-year-old daughter in Akwa Ibom





An Akwa Ibom State high court sitting in Uyo has jailed a 45-year-old civil servant, Uduakabasi Oku Edet, for raping his 14-year-old daughter.

Edet, an indigene of Ikot Ekpene village in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of the state, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The convict repeatedly assaulted and raped his daughter five times between July 2018 and October 2019 in his Uyo residence.

It was learnt that on one of such occasions, the convict had anal sex with the victim which caused her difficulty in defecating, and also inserted his finger into his daughter’s private parts when she once returned from school for holidays.

The convict was also accused of flogging and stabbing the victim on the head with a knife for taking food from the kitchen to eat without the permission of her stepmother.

The victim told the court that after her father raped her, she started experiencing pains in her private parts, her breasts became swollen, and she…