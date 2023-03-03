Edo State Govt begins probe into killing of two voters



The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed that the police have begun investigation into the killing of two voters in the state during the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday February 25.

Festus Idahosa, a 33, and a 43-year-old mother of three, Mrs Elizabeth Owie, were killed during an attack at a voting centre in Upper Sakpoba area, Ikpoba Okha Local Government, Edo South Senatorial District.

Obaseki disclosed this when he visited the families of the deceased.

“It’s very sad as the young man came to perform his civic responsibility and duties and his life was cut short because of people’s perception of what power should be,” the governor stated.

“It’s sad that this sort of electoral violence still happens at this stage of our development. As a government, we would put all measures in place to find out the perpetrators and find out what truly happened and make sure appropriate steps are taken for us to get to justice.

“I was…