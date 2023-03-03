Former Empire actor, Jussie Smollett appeals conviction in hate crime Hoax case

Lawyers for Jussie Smollett have filed an appeal of his December 2021 conviction for fabricating a racist and homophobic attack on himself and then lying to Chicago police about it.

The former “Empire” actor, 40, was found guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct in December 2021.

On March 10, 2022, a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett to 150 days in jail and two years’ probation. He was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine and restitution of more than $120,000.

Smollett walked out of jail six days later after an appeals court ruled that he should be released while his conviction was appealed. His attorneys are now seeking to keep Smollett from having to return to jail and complete his sentence.

In his appellate brief, Smollett’s legal team called for a new trial, claiming “clear and egregious” prosecutorial misconduct.

“Mr. Smollett’s constitutional rights to due process and to a fair trial were denied by prosecutorial misconduct including allegations that…