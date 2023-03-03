If anything happens to me, please hold Kokozaria responsible





Actress Adunni Ade has said that popular road transport worker and aide to MC Oluomo, Koko Zaria, should be held responsible if anything happens to her.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Adunni played a video showing Kokozaria saying she should not meet him outside otherwise he will ‘’teach her some sense” and then they will both go to the police station.

This whole thing started when Adunni berated some public figures for allegedly collecting money to campaign for a particular presidential candidate. Some actresses came out to slam her for disrespecting their decision. Kokozaria who was also campaigning for the same candidate was filmed berating Adunni and Kemi Afolayan for their comments attacking the entertainers who allegedly collected money to support a candidate.