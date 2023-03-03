Nigerians react to actor Deyemi Okanlawon’s open letter to Eti-Osa Labour party’s candidate, Thaddeus Attah, in which he asked the politician to explain who he is and his qualifications





Nigerians are reacting to an open letter Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, wrote to the Eti-Osa Labour party’s candidate, Thaddeus Attah, who won the election held last Saturday, February 25.

Thaddeus beat popular entertainer, Bankole Wellington aka BankyW to clinch the seat. Some Nigerians were shocked at the outcome of the results as many believed Banky W who would win. However, the results came and Thaddeus who is in the same party as Peter Obi, won the election.

In an open letter posted on his page today, actor Deyemi Okanlawon congratulated Thaddeus for winning the election, He however pointed out that he voted for Banky W and believes that Banky W would have been the best candidate for the job. He went on to state that prior to his victory at the polls, many people did not know Thaddeus or his antecedents. Deyemi extended an invitation to Thaddeus to join him for a live session this weekend where he will address concerns him and other residents have about the Labour Party…