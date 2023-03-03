Peter Obi and Labour party file motion seeking permission to inspect materials and obtain certified copies of documents with INEC





Peter Obi and the Labour Party have filed a motion before the Presidential Election Petition court, Abuja, seeking permission to inspect materials and obtain certified copies of documents in INEC’s custody.

According to a document shared by lawyer Inibehe Effiong, the motion was filed on Thursday, March 2.

Recall that in his world press conference on Thursday, March 2, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, said he and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed won the February 25, 2023 general election and will be heading to the court to “retrieve their mandate.”