Tinubu’s emergence beckons a new chapter of leadership In Africa





Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emergence as President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the just concluded presidential election is a big step for African democracy.

Sanwo-Olu, reacting to Wednesday, March 1, announcement of the presidential election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said Tinubu contested and won a fiercely-fought democratic battle.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Asiwaju has worked tirelessly in the past two decades to deepen democracy in Nigeria, building bridges across the length and breadth of the country. His political credentials, which are a product of his many years of genuine investment in human and national development have played critical roles in giving him the national spread and endeared him to millions of Nigerians.