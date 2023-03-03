Tinubu’s emergence beckons a new chapter of leadership In Africa

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emergence as President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the just concluded presidential election is a big step for African democracy.
Sanwo-Olu, reacting to Wednesday, March 1, announcement of the presidential election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said Tinubu contested and won a fiercely-fought democratic battle.
Sanwo-Olu said: “Asiwaju has worked tirelessly in the past two decades to deepen democracy in Nigeria, building bridges across the length and breadth of the country. His political credentials, which are a product of his many years of genuine investment in human and national development have played critical roles in giving him the national spread and endeared him to millions of Nigerians.
“Asiwaju’s decades of political activism and democratic struggle are well understood by the people. They, in return, have built their trust in him as…
