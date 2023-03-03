Update: I killed her after I spent the N150,000 she gave me to get her an apartment





The police in Benue state have arrested the suspected killer of an undergraduate of the Benue state University, Erekaa Dooshima, who went missing in February and was found dead days after.

LIB had reported that the deceased was found dead on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, three days after she went missing. It was gathered that her body was found buried in a shallow grave in a fenced land in a vicinity opposite the school.

Following the circumstances surrounding her death, the police swung into action and in the course of its investigation, arrested an estate agent, Shagbaor Ugosor Japhet, who she gave the sum of N150,000 to for him to help her secure an apartment.

The nation reports that following his arrest and interrogation, the suspect confessed to killing Dooshima. The suspect said that he used the money to stake a bet and when he couldn’t provide the house or the money, he called the 25-year-old lady and hacked her to death.