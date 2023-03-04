 Actor, Bruce Willis seen for the first time since dementia diagnosis (photos)





Hollywood actor, Bruce Willis, was seen in public for the first time after his family revealed he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In photos and video obtained by the Daily Mail, the “Die Hard” actor aged 67 had a day out with two friends in Santa Monica, California on Thursday, March 2.

During the outing, the actor wore a grey beanie, blue sweatshirt and black pants, which he paired with a black watch.

His outing out comes two weeks after his family announced he had been diagnosed with the “cruel disease,” which can cause slowed movement, stiffness, balance problems and changes in behavior or language.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” his wife, Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore and five daughters said on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website on Feb. 16.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia,…