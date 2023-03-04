Actor Deyemi Okanlawon apologizes to LP candidate, Thaddeus Attah, after he was dragged for writing an open letter to Attah asking him to explain who he is





Actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has apologized to the House of Representatives-elect for Eti-Osa Federal constituency, Thaddeus Attah, after he wrote an open letter in which he asked Thaddeus to come public with his identity as well as his pedigree.

Deyemi in his open letter, said he voted for singer BankyW of the PDP during the election and that he feels that the singer is the best candidate for the job. The actor said Thaddeus is not well known by the populace and needs to come out to tell people about himself as well as educate everyone about his maifesto.

Many Nigerians felt his letter was condescending and dragged Deyemi accordingly. In a video he posted on his Instagram page, Deyemi apologised to Thaddeus for his letter, saying he shared the letter because he is a concerned citizen.