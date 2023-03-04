Belarusian court sentences Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski to 10 years in prison

Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski was sentenced by a court in Minsk on Friday, March 3 to 10 years in a maximum-security prison, Russia state news agency TASS reports.

He was found guilty on the charge of smuggling, according to TASS.

 

Germany called the 10-year prison term an attack by the Minsk government on civil society. 

 

On Twitter, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock slammed the charges and trial against Bialiatski and co-defendants Valentin Stefanovich and Vladimir Labkovich as a ”farce” adding they were being judged ”simply because of their years-long fight for the rights, dignity and freedom of people in Belarus.”

”The Minsk regime is fighting civil society with violence and imprisonment,” Baerbock said, adding ”this is as much a daily disgrace as Lukashenko’s support for Putin’s war (in Ukraine).”

Baerbock urged Belarus to end political persecution and demanded the release of all of the more than 1,400 political…



Source: Linda Ikeji

