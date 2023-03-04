Court grants labour party order compelling INEC to transmit results electronically from polling unit in governorship and house of assembly elections





A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted leave to Labour Party and 41 others to apply for Judicial Review and Mandamus Orders compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to directly and electronically upload results from the polling units in the state to the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) for the governorship and house of assembly election.

Labour Party and the other applicants in the case including its Lagos governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, had approached the court via a motion ex parte to compel INEC to comply with Clause 37 and 38 of the Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections 2022 on electronic transmission of results and Section 27 of the Electoral Act on distribution of election materials.

They sought declarations preventing INEC from engaging persons who are partisans from distributing election materials as well as an order compelling the electoral body to adhere to the guidelines on the conduct of…